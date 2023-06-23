Maine Senate takes up abortion rights bill after passing House

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - In a 74 to 72 vote, the Maine House of Representatives has passed a bill to allow abortion after viability in order to save the life or health of the mother.

If ultimately passed by the Senate following Thursday’s approval by the House, a licensed doctor would be able to decide if an abortion is necessary after the point of viability — defined at 24 weeks or six months.

However, by 11:50 p.m. Thursday, several lawmakers have launched procedural challenges against the passage of “An Act to Improve Maine’s Reproductive Privacy Laws”. A separate vote to adjourn also failed.

At 12:20am Friday, Representative Libby (R-District 90) calling to indefinitely postpone action on LD 1619. When that failed, she called for adjournment until 10 a.m. Friday morning.

If the challenges to the LD1619′s passage fail before the House adjourns in the early hours of Friday morning, the Maine Senate would have to vote to approve before it was sent to Governor Janet Mills’ desk for her signature.

All week, crowds have filled the hallways of the State House to advocate strongly-held views as legislators debate the issue.

Those who support the bill say it is crucial to protect a woman’s right to make a difficult decision, whereas opponents say the bill would earn Maine a reputation for being a late-term abortion state.

