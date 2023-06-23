Maine home prices rise continue to rise
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Home prices continue to rise in Maine, but sales are down.
According to Maine Listings, prices for a single-family home in the state increased about 6.5% in May compared to the same time last year.
The median sales price is now up to $373,000.
In May, realtors in Maine reported a sales decline of about 20% compared to a year ago.
Nationally, home sales were also down 20% last month.
