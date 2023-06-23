Kids’ safe outdoor recreation is rewarded with ‘Flotation Citations’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens, Marine Patrol Officers, and McDonald’s are rewarding children’s safe outdoor recreation behavior with Flotation Citations.

For children 12 and under, citations are given to those seen wearing a life jacket on the water or helmets while ATVing.

Flotation Citations can then be cashed in at participating Maine McDonald’s for a free Happy Meal, small smoothie, or Egg McMuffin.

The goal of the program is to not only promote life jacket and helmet safety, but also to foster positive interactions and relationships between Game Wardens and their communities.

The importance and necessity of wearing life jackets and helmets cannot be emphasized enough. In Maine, it is against the law for children 10 and under to not wear a life jacket on a boat.

“No matter how good of a swimmer somebody is, they may still be unable to recreate safely if they’re not wearing their life jacket, just because the water poses such a big danger,” explains Newport District Game Warden Marc D’Elia. “Things can happen out there and somebody who’s thrown in the water may be knocked unconscious or disoriented and they may not be able to swim, even if they are strong swimmers.”

To ensure life jacket safety, Warden D’Elia advises to;

Make sure life jackets are sized correctly and are in serviceable condition (Not dirty or damaged).

Do not put life jackets away while on a boat. Make sure that they are out and accessible at all times.

Always wear your life jacket!

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.