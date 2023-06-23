Humid With Thunderstorms & Heavy Rain Possible This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will remain clear for the first half of the night before clouds spread from SW to NE after midnight. Lows will drop into the 50s & low 60s and areas of fog will develop along the coastline.

Low pressure will move into parts of New England overnight and will move through the Pine Tree State Saturday afternoon. This low will produce showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce torrential rainfall as they feed off tropical moisture. The thunderstorms that do develop will be slow movers and will bring heavy rainfall to the same locations for a long duration of time. This will result in the threat of flash flooding as some areas could pick up inches of rain. Parts of northern & western Maine will see the best potential for this occurring. Timing wise, showers will begin to move into the southwest by mid to late morning and will spread into the Bangor region by early afternoon. Thunderstorms will fire off during the afternoon. The threat of rain will last overnight before the low moves into New Brunswick by early Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s and low 80s. Dew points will be in the 60s & low 70s giving a very sticky feel.

Sunday is now trending towards our driest day of the weekend forecast. A few early morning clouds & showers and as the day progresses, we will begin to see more sunshine. Highs will be slightly warmer than Saturday with low 80s expected. The humidity will remain about the same as Saturday. There is the threat for showers & thunderstorms Sunday afternoon as a cold front dives southwards out of Canada. Locations from the Central Highlands to the Interstate will have the best potential for thunderstorms. These could also produce localized areas of heavy rainfall and flooding. The potential is not as high as Saturday. As you get closer to the coastline, the better chance you will have of staying dry.

Our active weather pattern continues into next week as we will have daily chances for showers in the forecast. The humidity will be sticking around, and highs will be in the 60s and low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increasing with areas of fog developing along the coast. Lows in the 50s and low 60s. SSW wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with showers & storms arriving by late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Humid with dew points close to 70°. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with showers & storms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid as dew points remain in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Still humid.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with the chance for showers. Still humid with highs in the 60s & 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the 60s and 70s. Humidity continues to stick around.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the 60s and 70s. Still humid.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.