Humid but dry today, showers and thunderstorms for the weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We hang onto the sunshine and dry weather for just one more day today as high pressure continues to slide to the east. While today will remain mostly sunny, mid to high level clouds will begin to stream in from the west providing later this evening and into tonight. Winds out of the south will continue to pump in a warm and humid airmass. Expect a large range of temperatures across the state today, with highs in the 70′s along the coast to the upper 80′s across northern Maine. Moisture streaming in from the south will increase the dewpoint temperatures into the 60′s, which will make for a “stickiness in the air”. Clouds will continue to fill in overnight tonight with some fog likely along the coast. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 60′s.

We enter the watery doldrums of June once more heading into the weekend. With an upper-level low pressure system pushing in from the west and a frontal boundary moving in from the north, this will trigger scattered torrential downpours and thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday. The threat for the heaviest rainfall looks to be across northern Maine on Saturday afternoon and then that threat slides southward for Sunday. The slow-moving nature of these downpours and thunderstorms as well as a very moisture rich atmosphere, will provide the threat for flash flooding for locations caught under those showers. Highs will reach the upper 70′s to low 80′s across the state for Saturday and will be slightly cooler on Sunday with highs reaching the lower 70′s along the coast to mid to upper 70′s across northern Maine.

The wet weather pattern will continue with daily chance for showers and thunderstorms through much of next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, humidity increases this afternoon. Highs reach the upper 60′s and 70′s along the coast to the upper 80′s across northern Maine. Winds S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, patchy fog, overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s along and the low to mid 60′s across the rest of the state.

SATURDAY: Slow moving heavy downpours and thunderstorms in the afternoon provides the risk for flash flooding. Highs reach the upper 60′s along the coast to the low 80′s through Bangor region and up north.

SUNDAY: Slow moving downpours and thunderstorms continue to bring the risk of flash flooding. Highs reach the lower 70′s along the coast to lower 80′s up north.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs reach the 60′s and 70′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with the chance for showers. Still humid with highs reach the 60′s and 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the 60′s and 70′s. Humidity continues to stick around.

