Collins secures funds for Maine fire, emergency services facilities in appropriations bill

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several Maine fire stations and emergency services facilities are in line to receive $14 million secured by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in an appropriations bill.

The funding will mainly be used to build new fire and public safety buildings.

Some of the projects include a new emergency operations center in Franklin County, a new fire station and municipal facility in Springfield, and a new fire station in Hancock.

The appropriations bill still needs to be approved by the full Senate and House.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
FILE
Maine’s Coalition of Shelters asks for more funding
Dirigo State
High schoolers turn into delegates at Dirigo State camp