Collins secures funds for Maine fire, emergency services facilities in appropriations bill
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several Maine fire stations and emergency services facilities are in line to receive $14 million secured by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in an appropriations bill.
The funding will mainly be used to build new fire and public safety buildings.
Some of the projects include a new emergency operations center in Franklin County, a new fire station and municipal facility in Springfield, and a new fire station in Hancock.
The appropriations bill still needs to be approved by the full Senate and House.
