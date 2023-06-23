Collins secures funds for Maine fire, emergency services facilities in appropriations bill

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several Maine fire stations and emergency services facilities are in line to receive $14 million secured by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in an appropriations bill.

The funding will mainly be used to build new fire and public safety buildings.

Some of the projects include a new emergency operations center in Franklin County, a new fire station and municipal facility in Springfield, and a new fire station in Hancock.

The appropriations bill still needs to be approved by the full Senate and House.

