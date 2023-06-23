Bangor’s Pancoe, Dakin pools open for the season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s another sure sign of summer in Bangor.

Friday, Parks and Recreation opened the Pancoe and Dakin pools for the season.

With lines out the door and cool water in the pools, swimmers could not resist the temptation.

Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Debbie Gendreau says she’s excited as well.

“It’s great coming up here like last year where we were lacking staff. That’s not the case this year. We actually have plenty of staff. We are open every day, seven days a week at both pools,” Gendreau said.

The excitement it just summer’s here. You know, that’s it. The pool is open, summer’s here, and let’s face it, man, it goes way too fast,” said Bill Cowen, retired teacher.

They also noted that because of being fully staffed, they are bringing back swim lessons again.

There are still a few spots left.

People can go to the Parks and Rec website to sign up.

It’s for ages 3 to 14 with different level skills.

And starting at night on July 11, Aqua Zumba that’s from 5 to 5:50 Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings.

