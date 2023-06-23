Bangor PD’s bike auction return Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking for a used set of wheels? Two wheels, that is.

The Bangor Police Department may have what you are looking for.

Their bike auction is back.

Fifty-six bikes recovered over the previous year that have gone unclaimed will be up for sale.

The auction will be held on Saturday at Parks and Rec on Main Street in Bangor.

A preview starts at 8 a.m.

The auction starts at 9 a.m. and will continue until last bike is sold.

“We’re gonna be able to hit pretty much every price point. We’ve got some that are parts, and we’ve got some pretty nice bikes, and if you’re looking for something new that’s not going to be really expensive, this is the place to get it,” said Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Bangor Police Department public information officer.

The auction will be held in the gym, rain or shine.

All proceeds go to the Bangor Police Department’s Community Relations Fund.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.