Bangor man flipping 400lb tire to fundraise for Maine veterans

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maple Street in Bangor is best known as hot bed for trick-or-treaters. It may not be Halloween, but the streets will be lined again Saturday for a different annual tradition.

For nine years running, nothing has been able to stop Mike Laliberte from flipping a 400-pound tire a mile down the road. Not rain, not brutal heat, not shoulder surgery -- not even the amputation of his right leg in 2020.

“The challenge of it. The first year I thought that was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. And it’s like, well, let’s cut a leg off and try doing it then,” Mike Laliberte.

For Laliberte, the mission is important enough for him to keep going. Although it started simply as a way to challenge himself, that changed a few years back after he connected with the Maine Veterans Project.

“One year he approached me and said, ‘Why don’t we turn this into a fundraiser? If I’m going to go out there and push a tire 800 times a full mile, may as well make some money to do it, and for a good cause.’ So it became a thing,” explained Doc Goodwin, president and janitor, Maine Veterans Project.

Laliberte isn’t a veteran himself, but his dad and many friends are.

“We’ve gotta try to do better by them, so this is the way I can try and do my part,” Laliberte said.

This year he’s hoping to raise $25,000 and he’s nearly at the finish line.

“The community is awesome. I just hope my output on this matches what everybody else’s has been. The donations are coming in from everywhere. Everyone’s doing awesome with this. It would be great to hit the goals but every little bit helps,” Laliberte said.

“We’re a $1 and $2 donation type of organization, almost entirely run on individual donations. So, when we get a large infusion of over $25,000 like this it really opens up options and it allows us to go right down through a list of veterans and say, ‘Hey, we’re ready to jump on your project now,’” said Goodwin.

“The personal challenge of it is awesome but helping MVP puts it [over the edge]. I’ll keep doing it until I just can’t,” Laliberte said.

Tire Flip 2023 begins tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. on Maple Street in Bangor.

Everyone is invited to come cheer Mike on.

They’ll be accepting donations in person but if you can’t make it and would still like to give, we’ve can donate here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/144511434984852/.

