U.S. Cellular making investments in rural Maine

U.S. Cellular
U.S. Cellular(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A tech company is making some big investments into rural Maine

U.S. Cellular was given over $350,000 through the jump start program to help add 5G in-home internet to Jackman, West Forks, Greenville and Athens.

The company is also investing over a million dollars into these efforts.

In 2022, U.S. Cellular invested over $30 million dollars into network upgrades across the state.

