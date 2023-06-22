Tangled mother loon rescued on Maine pond

OAKLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A registered Maine Guide and his tour group helped rescued a loon that got tangled up in netting on Wednesday.

Gary Bennett, owner and operator of Snow Pond Cruises in Oakland, says he was taking a group by Loon Cove on the west shore of Snow Pond, also known as Messalonskee Lake, when they saw an adult loon tangled up in the side of a man-made loon nest and unable to escape.

Bennett said he called the Maine Warden Service, Avian Haven animal rescue and the sheriff’s department, but wasn’t able to get help in time, so he decided to quickly take action.

After steering his boat close to the nest, Bennett and his passengers covered the loon’s head with a sweatshirt and then cut away the camouflage netting that was wrapped around the bird’s neck, wing and body.

Bennett said there was no egg in the nest, but when he looked down he could see an egg laying on the bottom in about five feet of water. While his passengers distracted the mother loon, Bennett said he went under water to get the egg and return it to the nest, though he didn’t know how long it had been under water. He said the mother loon dove a couple times trying to find the egg but then quickly went back to the nest and sat on the egg.

Bennett said, if the egg survives, he will name the chick Brenda, after the passenger who helped him rescue the loon.

“I thank God for putting me, along and our wonderful guests in the right place at the right time to save at least one Loon’s life,” said Bennett.

This isn’t the first time Bennett has helped save a loon. In 2019, he helped rescue a baby loon they named Jordan. That loon had a tumor on the side of its head that was later removed.

