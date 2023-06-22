Surry takes ups their wildfire prevention

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summer is here, and so is the increased danger of wildfires.

The Maine Forest Service is helping reduce those odds with wildfire risk assessments.

Folks in Surry are taking them up on that offer.

“Surry is a very conservation minded town, and we have lots of woodland area. But we’re also seeing the effects of climate change and Selectboard other members of the community are recognizing that we could do a study where we might be vulnerable as the climate changes,” said Chris Stark, Town of Surry selectboard member.

The idea was discussed with the Surry fire chief and together, they decided to become a Firewise community.

“Firewise programs are meant to be driven by community members, not necessarily fire departments or the town. And you see there’s only a few Firewise USA communities in the state of Maine. It tends to be driven by communities that have had a wildfire problem and then want to react to it. And so, what we’re trying to do is get ahead of that,” said Bryan McLellan, Surry fire chief.

The Maine Forest Service is assessing landscapes, properties, and wildlife jurisdictions for fire risk for Surry and surrounding areas.

They invited individuals to join the local ranger trainings and are also performing at-home wildfire risk assessments.

These assessments could also help secure a grant from the U.S. Forest Service Community Wildlife Defense Grant Program.

“We’re delighted with the interest from the community in preventing wildfires, reducing the chance of structures igniting, not only with the Surry Fire Department and the town of Surry, but also the Blue Hill Peninsula Tomorrow Group. It gives the forest rangers an opportunity to work with homeowners kind of share our expertise on how fire behaves and offer to educate them on how they can reduce that risk of a wildfire. That’s wonderful,” said Kent Nelson, Maine Forest Service forest ranger specialist

Folks in Surry are happy to work with the Forest Service to get ahead of the curve.

“It’s wonderful. This is something that we can do when there are emergencies, right, and we can help prepare is a great opportunity for our volunteers to get out the citizens and talk about what they do and create those relationships, which then we can bolster over time to get more support,” McLellan said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.