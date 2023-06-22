Sunny & Warmer Today, Humidity On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re not a fan of humidity.... enjoy the day today as this looks like the last comfortable day across the area before our weather starts feeling much more tropical beginning tomorrow and likely lasting through at least all of next week... possibly longer.

High pressure will provide us with a beautiful summer day today with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs today will climb to the upper 70s to mid-80s inland, warmest across the north. A light south/southwest breeze will keep temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog possible. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Our Friday will feature a bit more cloudiness as low pressure approaches from the Ohio Valley Region. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland and upper 60s to low 70s along the coast. Dewpoints will be climbing during the day Friday, expected to climb into the 60s during the afternoon, making for a much more humid day. Any time we get dew points above 60°, it starts to feel uncomfortable. The humid weather arrives Friday and it looks like it’s going to be here to stay for quite some time.

A cold front approaching from the north on Saturday combined with low pressure approaching from the west will interact with the warm and humid air in place to provide us with a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Torrential downpours will be possible with any showers and thunderstorms that develop. Saturday’s highs will be in the 70s to low 80s. The cold front will move into the state during the day Sunday which will continue to provide us with the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Very heavy downpours will be possible with any showers and thunderstorms on Sunday too. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s to low 80s. Long range data hints at humidity and shower chances sticking around through much, if not all, of next week... and possibly longer. Let’s hope the data changes!

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 78°-85° inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the coast. Light wind will become south/southwest 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog. Lows between 48°-57°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and becoming more humid. Highs between 78°-86° inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the coast. Light wind will become south/southwest 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.