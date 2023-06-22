Sen. Susan Collins secures millions of dollars for Maine National Guard and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sen. Susan Collins announced Thursday she has secured millions of dollars for the Maine National Guard and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Over $500 million will be used to support a multi-mission drydock at the shipyard.

More than $2 million will fund ramp projects at the Maine Air National Guard base in Bangor.

Collins said the significant investments are crucial to our national security.

The funding is included in an appropriations bill and still must be voted on by the full senate and house.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Orono Public Library
Funding for Maine libraries now included in agriculture and rural development appropriations bill
"The Rag Doll Gift" and "Say Cheese A to Z"
Maine author writes childrens books “The Rag Doll Gift” and “Say Cheese! A to Z”.
Local author writes childrens books.
Climb Out of the Darkness Event this weekend
Lavender and lemon cream scone mix
In Northport, ‘The Scone Goddess’ is all about community