Sen. Susan Collins secures millions of dollars for Maine National Guard and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sen. Susan Collins announced Thursday she has secured millions of dollars for the Maine National Guard and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Over $500 million will be used to support a multi-mission drydock at the shipyard.

More than $2 million will fund ramp projects at the Maine Air National Guard base in Bangor.

Collins said the significant investments are crucial to our national security.

The funding is included in an appropriations bill and still must be voted on by the full senate and house.

