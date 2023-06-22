In Northport, ‘The Scone Goddess’ is all about community

NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI) - Here’s something to smile about! There’s a bakery in Northport where people go for the scones but stay for the community.

Veronica Stubbs is the queen of scones.

Or, as her customers started calling her…

“I guess, technically, I’m the scone goddess,” Stubbs said with a laugh.

“V,” as she’s also known, started baking scones after moving to Maine almost four years ago.

“We had moved here from Vermont, and I hadn’t really met a ton of people yet. And so, I thought, ‘Hmm, how can I meet people and engage?’ And so, I decided to make scones one day a week at the farmers market,” Stubbs explained.,

When the pandemic hit, she started selling her mixes online. As word, so did demand.

Not just for scones, but for something bigger.

“It was needed,” said Stubbs. “Not only the scones, but more importantly, a community gathering place.”

At the end of 2021, her scone kingdom grew. They built a cottage along Route 1. It houses the bakery and production center.

“We put it in little Northport because this is where we live. These are the people we wanted to see every day, throughout the year. We’re not a tourist trap. We are a place to come gather. Whether you’re from here or away, we found that that was needed. And maybe the scones are a bonus,” said Stubbs.

It didn’t take long for Veronica’s mission to shift from meeting her neighbors to helping them, and that’s exactly what her latest collaboration with the Belfast Soup Kitchen and First National Bank is all about.

“When I brought [the idea for a fundraiser] to V, she took it to the whole next level. She’s scone goddessed it right up. And it just really became something really special,” said Michelle Curtis, VP, business development officer, First National Bank.

The Scone Goddess whipped up a new flavor -- lavender lemon cream -- with sales benefiting the Belfast Soup Kitchen and its Kindness Community Market.

The cause is hitting the spot with customers. They’ve raised $1,200 in the first week alone.

“The whole point of the Maine line was to give back to Maine,” Stubbs said. “We feel so, so grateful to be here and we just want to be good stewards for the state and to promote it and support it however we could.”

“If you look at the back of the bag, it has First National Bank’s logo. It has Scone Goddess. It has Glendarragh Lavender’s logo, and it has Belfast Soup Kitchen. So, the just the back of that bag shows what a community can really do when they all work together in a positive way,” Curtis said.

To purchase a mix and help out the Belfast Soup Kitchen, you can stop into The Scone Goddess at 1390 Atlantic Highway in Northport or order online here: https://www.thesconegoddess.com/collections/original-scone-mixes/products/savor-maine-lavender-lemon-cream-premium-scone-mix-pre-order

