Mills signs bill that changes regulations regarding tip pooling

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill into law that is designed to benefit both restaurants and workers by changing regulations regarding tip pooling.

Currently, the law in Maine is that tips can’t be shared with workers not classified as service workers, such as dishwashers and cooks.

This new law will allow restaurants who pay full minimum wage to all employees to include non-service workers in the pooling, which is conistent with recent changes in federal law.

The new law will go into effect 90 days after legislature adjourns.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.