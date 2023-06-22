Maine senators advance paid family and medical leave bill in party line vote

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - As the full Maine State Legislature began debating a proposed paid family and medical leave bill on Wednesday, the Senate advanced the bill along party lines.

The bill is a top priority this session for Democratic leaders, who control the majority in both chambers.

The Senate initially passed the bill 22-12 with no Republican votes.

Sen. Mattie Daughtry, (D) Assistant Majority Leader, the bill’s lead co-sponsor, said during the debate, “This is a benefit that Maine businesses like my own want to offer to employees to be able to compete with larger corporations.”The bill offers up to 12 weeks off with pay from a fund to be generated by a new 1% payroll tax split by employers and employees.

Employers with 15 or less workers would not have to pay the tax, but their employees would and would be eligible for the benefit.

After four months in a job, employees who took paid leave would have their job protected.

The pay during leave would range from 66% to 90% of one’s salary.

Republicans said that wage replacement rate is too high compared to other states with similar programs.

“This is not moderate,” said Sen. Matt Pouliot, (R) Kennebec, who also criticized a provision for the leave to apply to caring for non-family members.

Pouliot said, “This is an expansion of unknown proportion, and it’s unreasonable.”

Republicans don’t like that the program would be mandatory for businesses and instead have suggested a voluntary program, an alternative idea supported by the Maine State Chamber of Commerce.

“It would result in a tax on working people,” said, Sen. Eric Brakey, (R) Androscoggin. “People don’t really want it if they have less take home pay.”

Sponsors said the bill would have administrative start-up costs of $26 million over the next two years, before payroll tax contributions start to be collected in 2025 and benefits start being disbursed in 2026, at which point the program would be self-sufficient.

The Chamber of Commerce, citing data in last year’s paid leave commission report, projects the program would cost businesses and employees $400 million a year.

Supporters said paid leave would attract young workers to the state and improve labor force participation.

“And one of the biggest barriers to labor force participation, particularly for women is child and family leave,” said Sen. Joe Baldaci, (D) Penobscot.

Opponents said the bill would be too much of a financial burden for small businesses.

Sen. Stacey Guerin, (R) Penobscot, said, “There’s also the burden to the workers who are going to have to pick up the slack when people are out for 12 weeks at a time.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill on Thursday.

If approved and signed by Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, Maine would join the rest of New England, a total of 14 other states, in launching a statewide paid leave program.

“What’s in front of you is compromise,” Daughtry said. “This has been tailored for Maine’s economy to work for all of us.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.