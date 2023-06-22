Funding for Maine libraries now included in agriculture and rural development appropriations bill

The bill still needs to be approved by the full Senate and House.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sen. Susan Collins, vice-chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Thursday she has secured significant funding for several Maine libraries for the 2024 fiscal year.

The funding is now included in the agriculture and rural development appropriations bill.

$3.6 million is earmarked for the Orono Public Library for expansion.

The Porter Memorial Library in Machias would get $820,000 to improve accessibility.

The Millinocket Library is slated to receive $115,000, also to improve accessibility.

The bill still needs to be approved by the full Senate and House.

