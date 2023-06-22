Former Bangor resident sentenced for drug trafficking

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor resident will spend seven years behind bars for drug trafficking.

According to court records, between January 2018 and December 2021, 32-year-old Wayne Smith conspired with others to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

Officials say his participation resulted in contacts with local law enforcement that led to the seizure of drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia, and other items.

Authorities say there are 21 defendants in this case and related cases.

Smith is fifth person to be sentenced.

