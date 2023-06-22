Downtown Bangor “Garden Party” welcomes summer

Downtown Bangor "Garden Party"
Downtown Bangor "Garden Party"(Mark Rediker)
By Tom Krosnowski and Sierra Whaley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The first day of summer is as good a day as any for a garden party.

Downtown Bangor held its Summer Solstice party Wednesday at Norumbega Parkway.

The gathering featured live music, lawn games and a celebration of the season.

Dressed in their summertime best, guests enjoyed refreshments from Downtown Charcuterie and more.

Organizers say it’s the culmination of the “Adopt-a-Garden” program, which features more than 150 squares around town.

“Downtown is really everybody’s space,” Betsy Lundy, Executive Director of The Downtown Bangor Partnership said. “It’s a community space that’s built for everyone’s enjoyment. The Adopt-A-Garden program just helps everybody take ownership over a little square of downtown, take a little pride in it. “

“Opening this event up to the community allows people to come in and celebrate the difference that their neighbors have made, and hopefully inspire other people as well to join in the fun and take on some sort of community project.”

Downtown Bangor’s next big event is the Sidewalk Art Festival on July 8.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Bangor by Foot Walking Tours
Bangor native introduces ‘Bangor by Foot Walking Tours’ for summer season
Hot Lunch Summer
Free kids summer meal program begins in Brewer
South Portland man facing murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Westbrook...
Police: Suspect who shot, killed parents in front of children in Westbrook faces judge
Sadie’s Place in Lincoln is an appointment-only dog park.
‘Sniffspot’ app turns Lincoln yard into private dog park