Downtown Bangor “Garden Party” welcomes summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The first day of summer is as good a day as any for a garden party.

Downtown Bangor held its Summer Solstice party Wednesday at Norumbega Parkway.

The gathering featured live music, lawn games and a celebration of the season.

Dressed in their summertime best, guests enjoyed refreshments from Downtown Charcuterie and more.

Organizers say it’s the culmination of the “Adopt-a-Garden” program, which features more than 150 squares around town.

“Downtown is really everybody’s space,” Betsy Lundy, Executive Director of The Downtown Bangor Partnership said. “It’s a community space that’s built for everyone’s enjoyment. The Adopt-A-Garden program just helps everybody take ownership over a little square of downtown, take a little pride in it. “

“Opening this event up to the community allows people to come in and celebrate the difference that their neighbors have made, and hopefully inspire other people as well to join in the fun and take on some sort of community project.”

Downtown Bangor’s next big event is the Sidewalk Art Festival on July 8.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.