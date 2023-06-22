Collins secures funding in appropriations bill to benefit Maine PFAS research

(WABI) - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has secured $20 million in an appropriations bill that would benefit PFAS research in Maine.

The funding would be used to establish a PFAS Center of Excellence on the University of Maine campus in Orono.

The New England Plant, Soil, and Water Laboratory, which is already on campus, would be modernized and expanded to create the center.

The research done there will address PFAS contamination to support short-term farm management decisons and to assess options for contaminated land.

These funds are in addition to the $8 million Collins secured last year.

The bill now waits for approval by the full Senate and House.

