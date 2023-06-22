Belfast celebrates 250th anniversary

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Did you know the City of Belfast is older than the United States of America?

Residents celebrated the town’s 250th anniversary Wednesday outside City Hall.

First established by settlers from Londonderry, New Hampshire in 1773, Belfast was the first town along Penobscot Bay to incorporate.

It became a city in 1853, and the plaque commemorates “250 years of progress.”

Representatives for Governor Mills, Senators Collins and King and Congressman Golden read statements.

Belfast city officials unveiled a plaque and dedicated a time capsule - to be unearthed in 2123.

”This is a working-class town, and we will always remain one, proudly,” Mayor Eric Sanders said. “We’re very thrilled and honored to pay homage to the people before us.”

“Anywhere I go, and I mention I’m from Belfast, they just go, ‘Oh, I love Belfast!’ Belfast City Councilor Michael Hurley said. “And, I think that’s because we’re a very busy little town, but we welcome tourists. We’re not a tourist town - we’re a working town. “

Speakers also acknowledged the Penobscot nation, who have lived in what became Belfast for 11,000 years.

