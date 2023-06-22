Belfast celebrates 250th anniversary

Belfast celebrates 250th anniversary
Belfast celebrates 250th anniversary(Tom Krosnowski)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Did you know the City of Belfast is older than the United States of America?

Residents celebrated the town’s 250th anniversary Wednesday outside City Hall.

First established by settlers from Londonderry, New Hampshire in 1773, Belfast was the first town along Penobscot Bay to incorporate.

It became a city in 1853, and the plaque commemorates “250 years of progress.”

Representatives for Governor Mills, Senators Collins and King and Congressman Golden read statements.

Belfast city officials unveiled a plaque and dedicated a time capsule - to be unearthed in 2123.

”This is a working-class town, and we will always remain one, proudly,” Mayor Eric Sanders said. “We’re very thrilled and honored to pay homage to the people before us.”

“Anywhere I go, and I mention I’m from Belfast, they just go, ‘Oh, I love Belfast!’ Belfast City Councilor Michael Hurley said. “And, I think that’s because we’re a very busy little town, but we welcome tourists. We’re not a tourist town - we’re a working town. “

Speakers also acknowledged the Penobscot nation, who have lived in what became Belfast for 11,000 years.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Downtown Bangor "Garden Party"
Downtown Bangor “Garden Party” welcomes summer
Bangor by Foot Walking Tours
Bangor native introduces ‘Bangor by Foot Walking Tours’ for summer season
Hot Lunch Summer
Free kids summer meal program begins in Brewer
South Portland man facing murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Westbrook...
Police: Suspect who shot, killed parents in front of children in Westbrook faces judge