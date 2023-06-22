Bangor laundromat now offering pickup and delivery services

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Laundry is a never-ending chore.

A local laundromat is making it, so you never have to tackle those laundry piles again.

“We’re going to Hampden and Brewer on Mondays and Wednesday. We are going to Old Town and Orono on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and then Monday through Thursday, we do the 04401 zip codes,” said Amanda Sidell, owner of The Laundry Basket.

If you don’t find laundry to be loads of fun, let the “laundry lady” do it for you.

Day 1 of our new Pick-up and Delivery service is in the books. A couple of wrong turns here and there but the laundry... Posted by The Laundry Basket on Monday, June 19, 2023

“You just bag up your laundry in a closable bag, put it outside your door during the pick-up time, and we come pick it up, and we bring it back to you all folded and ready,” Sidell explained. “It’s $2 per pound. Bulky items are per unit price, depending on the size of the wash it requires. But typical laundry is $2/lb. We have a $10 delivery fee, so $5 each way, but if your order is $50 or more, then the delivery fee is waived.”

“We decided to get some of our rugs done for our very late spring cleaning and some slip covers. The convenience of just watching them go out the door and knowing they’re coming back clean, we love it,” said one customer.

After a career in the healthcare field, Amanda Sidell said she needed a change. She and her husband purchased The Laundry Basket on Broadway in Bangor in February 2022.

They’ve added this new pickup and delivery service to help those who may be too busy, or those who may be homebound.

“Some people would say, Amanda, you are the messiest person that I know. What business do you have running a clean business? And, I would say, I understand the struggles of everyday life, and I understand how hard it is to get out from your pile of laundry, and so, I am very happy to do others. It’s just doing my own that gets in the way.”

Spending hours on the road can be daunting, so this working mom of two has found a way to keep herself entertained when out doing pickup or deliveries.

Dubbing herself the “Cleanest, Messy Lady,” Sidell is sharing what a day in her life looks like on the popular app, TikTok.

“There’s a lot of hours on the road, and I like to entertain myself, and hopefully I can entertain others while I’m at it,” she said.

For Sidell and her husband, their goal is to make this never-ending chore as pleasant as possible.

“The reality is that people need connection, and we get to make connections with people, whether it’s in the laundromat talking to them or if it’s just helping them by picking up their laundry and making their life easier,” she said.

Click here to schedule a pickup.

