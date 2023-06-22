Bangor getting nearly $8 million from federal government for public transportation improvements

Community Connector
Community Connector(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is getting nearly $8 million from the federal government to improve its public transportation.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced the award through the Department of Transportation’s Low and No Emissions Vehicle Grant Program this week.

The money will help Bangor rehabilitate its bus depot to support the charging of electric busses.

The funding for the grant comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law that Collins helped negotiate in 2021.

