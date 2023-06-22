Another Dry Day Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to sit in the Gulf of Maine and will bring us clear skies overnight. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. SSW winds will be at 5-10 mph. Areas of patchy fog will be possible, especially along the coast.

Friday will be our finally dry day before the rain returns by the weekend. Friday will have sunshine in the morning with a few clouds moving in by the afternoon. Friday will be trending drier & brighter than previously thought. Highs will be similar to that of Thursday with lots of 70s and low 80s. The humidity will also become more noticeable as dew points pop up into the low to mid 60s during the afternoon.

By the end of the week, a Bermuda high will position itself off in the Atlantic. As this happens, an upper-level trough will develop just to our west. The pair will help direct tropical moisture into the northeast by Friday and through the weekend. So what does this mean for us? On Friday, the humidity will become more noticeable with dew points reaching the 60s. The humidity will become more extreme by the weekend as dew point temperatures could reach the low 70s giving it a tropical feel. On top of the humidity, temperatures through the weekend will be mostly in the 70s. Saturday will be dry for the first half of the day, but by the afternoon showers & thunderstorms will develop and with the tropical moisture across the region, heavy downpours will be possible. A cold front on Sunday will bring slightly cooler temperatures along with another potential for showers & storms with downpours. Due to the threat of heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms, there will be the threat of flooding through the weekend. Rainfall totals will vary dramatically based on if you get caught underneath one of those slow-moving storms.

Temperatures will be dropping into the 60s & low 70s for much of next week. It does also look like we will be settling into an active weather pattern where daily chance for rain will be possible every day. The humidity will also stick around but will not be as extreme as what we will have this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with patchy fog. Lows in the 40s and 50s. SSW wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine in the morning with some clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the 70s & low 80s. Dew points will increase during the afternoon making the humidity more noticeable. SSW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with showers & storms arriving by the afternoon. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Humid with dew points close to 70°.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with showers & storms. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid as dew points remain in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Still humid.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with the chance for showers. Still humid with highs in the 60s & 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the 60s and 70s. Humidity continues to stick around.

