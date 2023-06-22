Amber Alert canceled; 4-year-old girl found safe in Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.
Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.(NCMEC)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Massachusetts State Police said a 4-year-old girl has been found safe after she was the subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday.

Police said shortly after noon Thursday that the girl was found safe in Cheshire and more information will be released later. They thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The U.S. Coast Guard says debris field has been found near the Titanic during search for submersible
Rep. Lois Galgay Reckitt, D- South Portland, speaks Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the State...
Equal Rights Amendment champion comes up short in final effort as lawmaker
Community Connector
Bangor getting nearly $8 million from federal government for public transportation improvements
FILE - The Supreme Court
Supreme Court rules against a man who was given 27 years in prison for having a gun
Gavel
Former Bangor resident sentenced for drug trafficking