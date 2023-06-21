State Baseball and Softball Championship Recap

Champions in Classes A, B, C, D
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, BREWER, GORHAM, Maine (WABI) - State baseball and softball championships were up for grabs at three sites on Tuesday.

Champions in Classes A, B, C, D
Champions in Classes A, B, C, D(WABI)

Class A Baseball: South Portland 5, Edward Little 0

Class A Softball: Windham 3, Oxford Hills 1

Class B Baseball: Old Town 1, Yarmouth 0

Class B Softball: York 2, Nokomis 1

Class C Baseball: Monmouth Academy 3, Bucksport 0

Class C Softball: Hall-Dale 2, Bucksport 1

Class D Baseball: St. Dominic 4, Bangor Christian 1

Class D Softball: North Yarmouth Academy 7, Machias 1

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul

Latest News

Class B Lacrosse State Championships
State baseball and softball schedule
Bucksport Softball & Baseball
Bucksport looking to win both softball and baseball state titles
Landri Lallande wins discus state championship
Bangor High School Girls 4x100 team places first in national competition