State Baseball and Softball Championship Recap

BANGOR, BREWER, GORHAM, Maine (WABI) - State baseball and softball championships were up for grabs at three sites on Tuesday.

Champions in Classes A, B, C, D (WABI)

Class A Baseball: South Portland 5, Edward Little 0

Class A Softball: Windham 3, Oxford Hills 1

Class B Baseball: Old Town 1, Yarmouth 0

Class B Softball: York 2, Nokomis 1

Class C Baseball: Monmouth Academy 3, Bucksport 0

Class C Softball: Hall-Dale 2, Bucksport 1

Class D Baseball: St. Dominic 4, Bangor Christian 1

Class D Softball: North Yarmouth Academy 7, Machias 1

