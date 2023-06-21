State Baseball and Softball Championship Recap
Champions in Classes A, B, C, D
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, BREWER, GORHAM, Maine (WABI) - State baseball and softball championships were up for grabs at three sites on Tuesday.
Class A Baseball: South Portland 5, Edward Little 0
Class A Softball: Windham 3, Oxford Hills 1
Class B Baseball: Old Town 1, Yarmouth 0
Class B Softball: York 2, Nokomis 1
Class C Baseball: Monmouth Academy 3, Bucksport 0
Class C Softball: Hall-Dale 2, Bucksport 1
Class D Baseball: St. Dominic 4, Bangor Christian 1
Class D Softball: North Yarmouth Academy 7, Machias 1
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.