Parents shot to death in front of children in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police have released more information following a double homicide in Westbrook on Monday.

Officials say 37-year-old Brittney Cockrell and 41-year-old Michael Hayter, both of Westbrook, were shot to death by a man they did not know.

The Westbrook Police Department arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street. According to a release, a man, later identified as Marcel Lagrange Jr., was shooting a woman near a car in a parking lot.

Hayter was later found dead inside that car.

Authorities say they chased Lagrange down Main Street toward the Armory Apartments. During this time, Lagrange allegedly attacked a 75-year-old man before he was tackled and disarmed by bystanders.

Lagrange was taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder.

The release states that Cockrell and Hayter’s two children were inside the car and witnessed the shooting, but were not injured.

Police say the children are an 11-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. The 75-year-old man was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The owner of the Arabic Market saw the incident. His nephew, Omar Mamhe, translated what his uncle saw:

“He just heard screaming from when the woman got shot and then all he heard was the police yelling when the man was running that way,” Mamhe said. “The police officer was still running after the shooter and my uncle and another man –(interpreting) just my uncle – got them out of the car so (he) -- they didn’t have to see them.”

Lagrange will face a judge for the first time on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.