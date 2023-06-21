The Monmouth Fair kicks off Wednesday

MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - The Monmouth Fair starts Wednesday!

The agricultural fair is a tradition that’s been going on for more than a century.

The fair says one of the main goals is teaching the importance of agriculture in Maine.

Fairgoers can enjoy livestock, local vendors, rides and food.

And, how about this -- There is a dally bicycle drawing and two lucky winners each day.

Tickets for people 13 and older are $7 and those 12 and under get in free.

The fun runs through Saturday.

