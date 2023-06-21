Man with New England connection among those missing on submersible

Oceangate Titan Submersible
Oceangate Titan Submersible(OceanGate Expeditions)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Rescue crews continue to search for five people who are stuck inside a submersible in the northern waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

WFSB learned that French explorer and renowned Titanic expert Paul Henry Nargeolet, who has lived in Kent, Connecticut since at least 2015, was among those trapped underwater.

The Kent Library Association also listed Nargeolet as a current board member.

The search for the submersible has been staged from St. John’s Harbor in Newfoundland. Rescue boats were launched on Wednesday morning.

There was hope.

Investigators reported that they recently detected underwater noises every 30 minutes near the search area.

The vessel was said to have been on an expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic when it lost contact two hours into the journey.

Officials said that as of Wednesday morning, it had about a day’s worth of oxygen left.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Monmouth Fair
The Monmouth Fair kicks off Wednesday
Maine State Chamber of Commerce host a broad summit
Maine State Chamber of Commerce president, CEO resigns
Eclipse 2024
Houlton expects up to 40,000 tourists for the 2024 eclipse
Multiple "large scale" drug busts resulted in nearly 4 pounds of drugs seized as well as over...
Five people charged in connection with multiple drug busts in Kennebec County