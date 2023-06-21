Maine State Chamber of Commerce president, CEO resigns

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The leader of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce has submitted her resignation after just a few months on the job.

Julia Munsey of Bangor was named the new president and CEO in February and took over the role a month later.

She replaced Dana Connors who retired after nearly 30 years of leading the Chamber.

The Chamber says Munsey’s decision to resign is due to personal and family reasons.

We’re told her last day will be June 30.

