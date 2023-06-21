Maine legislators race to complete unfinished business before adjournment

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine state legislators, with the end of their session in sight, reconvened in Augusta on Tuesday, but no one seems to know when the final gavel will come down or believes adjournment will happen this week as planned.

The unfinished business begins with the rest of the $10.3 billion biennial state budget -- $432 million in proposed new spending for FY 2024-2025, which begins July 1, and FY 2025-26

Most of the budget, $9.8 billion, was passed and signed into law by Governor Janet Mills in March.

The new spending covers programs for housing and schools to the opioid epidemic and water infrastructure, and the appropriations committee still has 300 line items “on the table” to review before sending the budget to the House and Senate floor.

On Tuesday, legislators worked through dozens of smaller bills, as some of the biggest have yet to receive a floor vote, including the Governor and House Speaker’s bill to allow abortion after fetal viability at 24 weeks; paid family and medical leave financed by a new payroll tax split by employers and employees; universal background checks for gun buyers, adding private and gun show sales; and government-paid-for Mainecare for non-citizens.

The fate of other bills that have passed lies with whether the appropriations panel funds them, such as raising public school teacher starting pay to $50,000 a year, and the childcare bill doubling worker stipends to $400 a month and increasing subsidies for families.

On Tuesday, both chambers passed a two-year delay on banning out-of-state trash going into the state-owned Juniper Ridge Landfill in Old Town. The compromise allows the landfill to accept 10% of the construction and demolition debris that used to be trucked in from Massachusetts, bulky waste that landfill manager Casella says is needed to keep the landfill stable and balance a surge of wet PFAS-laden sludge that can no longer be spread on Maine land.

Both chambers also approved a bill requiring MaineCare to cover gender-affirming care.

The senate voted 16-18 to reject a bill to allow municipalities to set up harm reduction centers for people to safely use drugs, an idea to prevent overdose deaths, which reached a record 716 in 2022.

