Local church has a week of service for the community

Hampden Highlands United Methodist Church is in their second year of their Raya Mission.

Raya Mission Director, Kelly Nelson Santiago explains, “The Raya Mission is a project that for one whole week out of the year, we go out into our community and do projects for homeowners that they may be struggling to accomplish or that they just need a little extra help for. And it is at no charge to the homeowner with no expectations, no catch, no strings.”

Hampden Highlands UMC Pastor, Spencer Shaw said, “Raya is one of the Hebrew words in the Old Testament for neighbor. We want this project simply to be a practical way for us to love our neighbors as ourselves and through tangible acts of service.”

After a visit to another church in Pennsylvania and learning of their service program, Kelly brought the idea back to Hampden Highlands.

“But the congregation at first thought I was a little bit nuts because why would we do something for somebody and not expect something in return? Because that’s the society we live in. I do something for you, you do something for me. But, after the first team leader came back from his first pre-visit to a home, he said this is absolutely exactly what I thought we should be doing and who we should be serving,” said Nelson Santiago.

They take applications for projects and send teams to tackle the ones they approved.

Nelson Santiago said, “Yard work, trimming bushes, we’ve taken some debris to the dump. We’re pretty open to what we’ll do but we do have we do know that we have limitations.”

Folks in the congregation are happy to see this new tradition gain traction and hope to partner with others to grow the mission.

Hampden Highlands UNC Member, Deanna Philbrick said, “So many times, you hear everything on the news, no offense meant, but about the bad things that are happening in the world and the sad things that are happening and the things that break your heart, and to have something like this that comes out in the community that spreads the good news is a great thing.”

Shaw added, “We see that more and more people are realizing that we do need to get beyond the four walls of the church building, and we need to actually go out in mission to love and serve our neighbors, and we don’t need to be weird about it. We can be normal and authentic and simply do things without any expectation in return.”

