H-2B visa processing delays impact seasonal businesses

H-2B visa processing delays impact seasonal businesses
H-2B visa processing delays impact seasonal businesses(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “Entirely Unacceptable.”

Those words from Senator Angus King and other senators about H-2B visa processing delays.

King led a bipartisan letter urging the Department of Labor to address the issue.

Kings says the extreme delays are impacting seasonal businesses that are already facing staffing shortages and rely on the temporary worker visas to meet their demands.

Senator Susan Collins also signed the letter urging expedited visa processing times for seasonal workers.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Belfast 250th Anniversary Celebration 4:30
Bangor Summer Solstice 4:30
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: LGBTQ+ Healthcare
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: LGBTQ+ Healthcare