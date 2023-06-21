H-2B visa processing delays impact seasonal businesses

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “Entirely Unacceptable.”

Those words from Senator Angus King and other senators about H-2B visa processing delays.

King led a bipartisan letter urging the Department of Labor to address the issue.

Kings says the extreme delays are impacting seasonal businesses that are already facing staffing shortages and rely on the temporary worker visas to meet their demands.

Senator Susan Collins also signed the letter urging expedited visa processing times for seasonal workers.

