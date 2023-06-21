Free kids summer meal program begins in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Maine Department of Education and Good Shepherd Food Bank are making sure every kid has a Hot Lunch Summer!

The summer lunch programs allow local kids 18 and under to take advantage of free meals.

More than 80,000 Maine children receive free and reduced-price lunch at school, but less than 25% of those children receive those meals during the summer months. To combat this, Good Shepherd sponsors the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program in Bangor and Brewer, as well as Maine DOE providing the state-wide Hot Lunch Summer program.

Partnering with local non-profits like the Brewer Housing Authority, The Rock Church, and Bangor Boys & Girls Club, Good Shepherd is able to provide fresh and nutritious meals for kids, as well as opportunities for community engagement. These events also include activities like gardening, sports, nutrition and more.

While Hot Lunch Summer spurred from ensuring students on the National School Lunch program were fed during summer break, organizers want the public to know it is available for all local kids to take part in.

“I know sometimes people think, ‘Well I’m not going to take my kid because I don’t want to take away from somebody else.’ But that’s not the case because we can get as many lunches as we need,” explains site supervisor and Brewer Housing Authority Resident Service Coordinator Janet Maddo. “And we would just like everybody to participate because even if it’s not due to hunger, it could be social.”

There are sites available locally and across the state. To find the one closest to you, visit Hot Lunch Summer’s website. For more information on Good Shepherd’s Summer Food Service Program, visit their website.

