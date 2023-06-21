Five people charged in connection with multiple drug busts in Kennebec County

Five people charged in connection with several large scale drug busts in Kennebec County last month (Kennebec County Sheriff's Office)

KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - Five people are facing charges in connection with what authorities describe as a “large scale” drug bust in Kennebec County.

Authorities say nearly 4 pounds of drugs were seized during three separate busts as well as more than $10,000 in drug proceeds in Kennebec County last May.

Kyle Demchak and his passenger Timothy Freeman are facing charges of aggravated trafficking of drugs and refusing to submit to arrest, while Freeman faces a charge of unlawful trafficking of drugs. Police allegedly found 431 grams of crack cocaine, 392 grams of pure powder cocaine and more than $2,200 dollars in suspected drug proceeds.

A man and woman were also arrested that same day at a home in Oakland.

Michael Seegars and Samantha Decker are facing multiple charges including aggravated trafficking of drugs.

Authorities say they discovered 70.1 grams of crack cocaine, 21.5 grams of methamphetamine, 82.8 grams of Fentanyl, 1 handgun, and $7,897 of suspected drug proceeds.

The fifth arrest last week following the report of suspicious activity at a home in West Gardiner.

Lisa Demers (Kennebec County Jail)

54-year-old Lisa Demers of Newport is facing multiple charges, including aggravated trafficking, violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension.

Authorities reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of liquid fentanyl, 706 grams of packaged fentanyl, 12 grams of cocaine and 13 grams of cocaine hydrochloride in her car.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.