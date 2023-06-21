A Beautiful First Day of Summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the region today bringing us a beautiful day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and warmer, more seasonable temperatures. Highs today will climb into the 70s to near 80°, warmest inland. Skies will be clear tonight and we could see some patchy fog developing again after midnight. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Our weather looks good for Thursday and Friday as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will continue to warm and humidity levels will be increasing as well. Look for highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland Thursday, upper 60s to low 70s along the coast under mostly sunny skies. Humidity looks like it will still be fairly comfortable Thursday. Friday will feature increasing clouds with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland and low to mid-70s along the coast. Dewpoints will climb into the 60s Friday making for a more humid day. A cold front approaching from the north on Saturday combined with low pressure approaching from the west will interact with the warm and humid air in place to provide us with a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy downpours will be possible with any showers and thunderstorms that develop. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s. The cold front will move into the state during the day Sunday which will continue the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Heavy downpours will be possible Sunday too. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s to near 80°. Long range data hints at humidity and shower chances sticking around through much, if not all, of next week.

Today: Areas of fog early then mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear skies. Patchy fog. Lows between 47°-56°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Areas of fog early then mostly sunny. Highs between 77°-85° inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the coast. Light wind will become south/southwest 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Variably cloudy, warm and becoming more humid. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the coast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

