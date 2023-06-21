Bangor native introduces ‘Bangor by Foot Walking Tours’ for summer season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After providing historical tours all over the country, one Bangor native has returned to his hometown and launched a touring business of his own.

Later this summer, you’ll see a lot of Bangor by Foot.

Jon Ferreria is the owner and lead tour guide for the company.

He will be hosting walking tours on the streets of Bangor and give a mix of historical lessons about the Queen City, spooky stories many have heard about the town, and he’ll touch on a few notable gangsters who made their mark.

He encourages locals to join him on the tour just as much as tourists because he believes there’s many stories’ locals aren’t aware of.

“The name of the tour is called History, Ghosts and Gangsters,” said Ferreria.

“We do a lot of history about the lumber barons, and the loggers and lumberjacks who made Bangor what it is during the 19th century.”

Tour will begin on July 4 and continue until Halloween.

If you’re interested in participating this summer, you can head to his website to book a tour.

