Backup catcher plays vital role in Coyotes championship victory

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Tuesday, the Old Town Coyotes took to Mansfield for the Class B State Championship game.

However, for Old Town the game took an unexpected turn early after an injury to their starting catcher in the first inning.

Sophomore Nathan Baker found himself in a position that he couldn’t believe.

He was set to get his first varsity reps with a title on the line.

“I was just nervous. I didn’t know that was going to happen,” said Baker.

The game went on as a pitcher’s duel. As senior pitcher Gabriel Gifford looked to shut down the Yarmouth bats.

“Big shout out to Nate Baker, I mean sophomore young kid just to come up and do what he did it’s absolutely amazing. I can’t ask for a better substitute for Jackson. Jackson has been a brick for us all year. And for Nate to come in and do what he did was amazing,” said Gifford.

By the sixth thinning no one had broken the 0-0 stalemate.

Now for a player wasn’t even supposed to see the field. Baker played a pivotal role in Old Town’s late game rally.

Dropping a bunt down in the bottom of the sixth. He got a runner in scoring position.

And that sacrifice paid off when Lucas Moore smacked one into the outfield to score James Dumond, giving Old Town a 1-0 lead.

“You know, I was just happy. I was just happy we pulled it off,” said Baker.

It’s the type of day as exhilarating as it is terrifying. But for Baker, he had some help getting settled in.

“My teammates that have had their hand on my back the whole time. And they gave me some words and helped me play,” said Baker.

