Another Nice Day Thursday!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure sitting in the Gulf of Maine will continue to bring mostly clear skies to the region this evening. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and low 50s with a light SW wind. Areas of patchy fog will once develop and could be locally dense at times.

The same high pressure will remain in the Gulf of Maine Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs that will be a few degrees warmer than what they were today. Lots of upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday will be our finally dry day before the rain returns by the weekend. Friday will have sunshine in the morning with clouds increasing into the afternoon. Highs will be similar to that of Thursday with lots of 70s and low 80s. The humidity will also become more noticeable as dew points pop up into the low to mid 60s.

By the end of the week, a Bermuda high will position itself off in the Atlantic. As this happens, an upper-level trough will develop just to our west. The pair will help direct tropical moisture into the northeast by Friday and through the weekend. So what does this mean for us? On Friday, the humidity will become more noticeable with dew points reaching the 60s. The humidity will become more extreme by the weekend as dew point temperatures could reach the low 70s giving it a tropical feel. On top of the humidity, temperatures through the weekend will be mostly in the 70s. Saturday will be dry for the first half of the day, but by the afternoon showers & thunderstorms will develop and with the tropical moisture across the region, heavy downpours will be likely. A cold front on Sunday will bring slightly cooler temperatures along with another potential for showers & storms with downpours. Due to the threat of heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms, there will be the threat of flooding through the weekend.

Temperatures will be dropping into the 60s & low 70s for much of next week. It does also look like we will be settling into an active weather pattern where daily chance for rain will be possible every day. The humidity will also stick around but will not be as extreme as what we will have this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with patchy fog. Lows in the 40s and low 50s with a light SW wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs in the 70s and 80s. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds. Highs well into the 70s & 80s. The humidity will be increasing.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with showers & storms arriving by the afternoon. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Humid.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with showers & storms. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Slightly humid.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with the chance for showers. Still humid with highs in the 60s & 70s.

