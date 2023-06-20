Woman being sentenced in 1985 Maine “Baby Doe” killing

Lee Ann Daigle
Lee Ann Daigle(WAGM)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 20, 2023
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts woman who admitted her role in the death of a newborn baby in Aroostook County in 1985 is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in Aroostook County Superior Court.

Lee Ann Daigle pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April. Her plea did not include any type of sentencing recommendation. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Daigle was arrested at her home in Lowell, Massachusetts, in June 2022.

Daigle is the mother of “Baby Jane Doe,” who was found dead in Frenchville on Dec. 7, 1985. Investigators said the baby was born and then abandoned in sub-zero temperatures in a gravel pit.

Advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy technology helped detectives crack the case, officials said.

Daigle, who was known as Lee Ann Guerette at the time of the baby’s death, was indicted by an Aroostook County Grand Jury in 2022.

