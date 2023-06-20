Variably Cloudy Today, Scattered Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level disturbance will move through the state today. This will give us a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. The shower activity looks to be widely scattered so some areas may see a few showers and some areas won’t see anything at all. Otherwise expect a variably cloudy sky with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Any showers that develop will move out this evening followed by partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-40s to low 50s.

High pressure will build into the region Wednesday bringing us sunshine and warmer weather. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 70s to near 80°. Our weather looks good for Thursday and Friday as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will continue to warm and humidity levels will be increasing as well. Look for highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland Thursday, upper 60s to low 70s along the coast under mostly sunny skies. Humidity looks like it will still be fairly comfortable Thursday. Friday will feature increasing clouds with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland and low to mid-70s along the coast. Dewpoints will climb into the 60s Friday making for a humid day. A cold front approaching from the north on Saturday will interact with the warm and humid air in place which will result in the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy downpours will be possible with any showers and thunderstorms develop. Temperatures will be in the 70sa to low 80s. The cold front will slowly cross the state during the day Sunday which will continue the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Heavy downpours will be possible Sunday too.

Today: Variably cloudy. A few scattered showers possible. Highs between 65°-73°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 46°-55°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the coast.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Warm and more humid. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland, low to mid-70s along the coast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.