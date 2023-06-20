Two people found dead after apparently shooting in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Two people were found dead in Westbrook after a report of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. Monday near the 800 block of Main Street.

According to a release from the Westbrook Police Department, responding officers encountered a suspect at the scene and took them into custody.

The agency said just after midnight Tuesday the names of the victims and the suspect are not being released right now, pending further investigation and family notification.

There is not an ongoing threat to the public, the agency stated.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is now handling the investigation.

