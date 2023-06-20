Three-story bee mural coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One artist is putting the “bee” in “Bangor Beautiful.”
Matt Willey has begun designing a three-story bee mural on 47 Park Street in downtown Bangor.
It’s a part of “The Good of the Hive,” Willey’s project to hand-paint 50,000 honey bees around the world, a number he says represents a healthy count in a hive.
His work can be seen at the Smithsonian National Zoo, all over America and beyond. There was even a display at the American Embassy in Beijing.
But, why so many bees?
“They are such an integral part of the environment, and we can all agree that healthy bees are a good thing,” Willey said. “It’s just bee by bee! I just get up there and it’s little by little. I just paint, and listen to music and podcasts, and create. Stuff happens every single time. Definitely come back and check it out, there’s always a really interesting story that goes with each project as it evolves.”
The mural will be finished by July 24.
There is a celebration with live music planned on July 22.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.