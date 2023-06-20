Three-story bee mural coming to Bangor

“The Good of the Hive” mural in Bangor
“The Good of the Hive” mural in Bangor(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One artist is putting the “bee” in “Bangor Beautiful.”

Matt Willey has begun designing a three-story bee mural on 47 Park Street in downtown Bangor.

It’s a part of “The Good of the Hive,” Willey’s project to hand-paint 50,000 honey bees around the world, a number he says represents a healthy count in a hive.

His work can be seen at the Smithsonian National Zoo, all over America and beyond. There was even a display at the American Embassy in Beijing.

But, why so many bees?

“They are such an integral part of the environment, and we can all agree that healthy bees are a good thing,” Willey said. “It’s just bee by bee! I just get up there and it’s little by little. I just paint, and listen to music and podcasts, and create. Stuff happens every single time. Definitely come back and check it out, there’s always a really interesting story that goes with each project as it evolves.”

The mural will be finished by July 24.

There is a celebration with live music planned on July 22.

