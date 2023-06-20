State baseball and softball schedule

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Here’s a look at Tuesday’s state championship baseball and softball schedule.

Baseball

Class A: #S2 South Portland vs. #N8 Edward Little - University of Southern Maine - 3 p.m.

Class B : #N1 Old Town vs. #S2 Yarmouth - Mansfield Stadium, Bangor - 3 p.m.

Class C: #S2 Monmouth vs. #N3 Bucksport - University of Southern Maine - 6:30 p.m.

Class D: - #N2 Bangor Christian vs. #S3 St. Dominic - Mansfield Stadium, Bangor - 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Class A: #S2 Windham vs. #N1 Oxford Hills - University of Southern Maine - 7 p.m.

Class B: #N1 Nokomis vs. #S1 York - Coffin Field, Brewer - 7 p.m.

Class C: #S3 Hall-Dale vs. #N1 Bucksport - University of Southern Maine - 3:30 p.m.

Class D: #N5 Machias and #S1 North Yarmouth Academy - Coffin Field, Brewer - 3 p.m.

