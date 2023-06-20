State baseball and softball schedule

(MGN)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Here’s a look at Tuesday’s state championship baseball and softball schedule.

Baseball

Class A: #S2 South Portland vs. #N8 Edward Little - University of Southern Maine - 3 p.m.

Class B : #N1 Old Town vs. #S2 Yarmouth - Mansfield Stadium, Bangor - 3 p.m.

Class C: #S2 Monmouth vs. #N3 Bucksport - University of Southern Maine - 6:30 p.m.

Class D: - #N2 Bangor Christian vs. #S3 St. Dominic - Mansfield Stadium, Bangor - 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Class A: #S2 Windham vs. #N1 Oxford Hills - University of Southern Maine - 7 p.m.

Class B: #N1 Nokomis vs. #S1 York - Coffin Field, Brewer - 7 p.m.

Class C: #S3 Hall-Dale vs. #N1 Bucksport - University of Southern Maine - 3:30 p.m.

Class D: #N5 Machias and #S1 North Yarmouth Academy - Coffin Field, Brewer - 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Bucksport Softball & Baseball
Bucksport looking to win both softball and baseball state titles
Landri Lallande wins discus state championship
Bangor High School Girls 4x100 team places first in national competition
Greely girls, York boys win titles
Class B Lacrosse State Championships
Old Town captures Class B North baseball title
Old Town captures Class B North baseball title