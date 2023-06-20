Protestors rallied at the state house over abortion bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A proposal that would give Maine one of the *least* restrictive abortion laws in the country drew protesters to the State House today.

The bill proposed by Governor Mills would change state law to allow abortion after fetal viability if it’s deemed necessary by a licensed physician.

Opponents say the bill is not necessary since the state’s current law already allows abortion after viability when necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.

While opponents say the bill is too extreme, Sen. Anne Carney of Cumberland says the new bill isn’t just about the mother, but what is best for the fetus.

“Up until the day before, so one day, it’s a fetus. The next day, it’s born, and it’s a beautiful baby. It’s just too far. It’s too radical. We would be the most radical abortion state in the nation,” MaryAnne Kinney said in opposition of the bill.

“So our current law doesn’t allow us to take into account a situation where there’s a fatal fetal abnormality, and the baby is suffering and in pain in the uterus. And so, this is really designed primarily to deal with situations like that, to allow patients and their providers to think of what’s the most compassionate way to address those really heartbreaking situations,” Sen. Carney said in support of the bill.

The bill would remove criminal penalties for performing an abortion after fetal viability or without being licensed as a physician, physician assistant or advanced practice registered nurse.

The bill has passed out of committee and is awaiting votes in the House and Senate.

