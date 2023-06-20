Police investigating after homemade explosive device found in Woodland driveway

WOODLAND, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking the public for information after a homemade explosive device was found in a driveway in Woodland

According to Maine State Police, the device was found Friday morning by the homeowner.

The State Police Bomb Squad responded and rendered the device safe.

The fire marshals also investigated.

Anyone with information should call 207-532-5400 and ask for Investigator Smith.

