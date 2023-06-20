Maine childcare advocates say the system still needs improvement

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to a recent report, Maine ranks 12th overall in the country when it comes to child well-being, however inaccessible and unaffordable childcare remains an issue.

The 2023 Kids Count national data book revealed the inconsistencies with childcare in Maine.

Advocates from the Maine Children’s Alliance say current circumstances cost the American economy.

“People are not able to find workers, so even if there are classroom spaces in a center for childcare, there’s not enough teachers to keep it open or not enough hours that are good enough,” said Helen Hemminger, research associate for Kids Count through Maine Children’s Alliance.

However, a few problems remain, and that includes the wages for childcare workers, affordability, and accessibility.

As of right now, the average pay for childcare workers in Maine is $14 an hour, which is one of the lowest incomes in the state.

LD 1726 is a bill that has passed in the House and Senate and could improve working conditions in childcare and bring more opportunity to parents.

“It provides additional funding for wages, it also increases eligibility for a childcare program that helps families pay for childcare, so more families would be eligible, and it increases the income limits,” said Rite Furlow, senior policy analyst for Maine children’s alliance.

Hemminger said the childcare industry is still recovering from the effects from the pandemic.

Many parents in Maine could possibly miss work, leave a job or simply skip out on childcare because of the circumstances.

Although some strides have been made, there’s a long way to go to improve childcare in Maine.

Advocates advise parents to speak up about their difficulties.

“Be active in looking and do as much as you can, but also be active politically and get that word out there and tell your story because it’s important,” said Hemminger.

Access to the Maine kids count data book is here.

