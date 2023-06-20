Longtime Maine radio broadcaster passes away

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A well known member of the radio broadcasting industry in Maine has passed away. Natalie Knox died Monday night after a battle with cancer.

Knox co-owned radio station Star 97.7 in Ellsworth with Mark Osborne. According to the radio station, Knox and Osborne arrived in Ellsworth back in 1982 to start a brand new radio station. They sold that in the early 2000s to a national conglomerate, and purchased the Star 97.7 license in 2005.

Knox sold and produced advertising campaigns. She’d often voice those commercials on the radio.

Knox was honored in 2018 as the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year. More recently, she was named a Top Drawer Award winner by the Chamber.

Knox grew up in Searsport. Her business partner, Mark Osborne calls her “a beautiful soul.”

Natalie Knox was 68 years old.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.