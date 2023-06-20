Literacy Volunteers of Bangor host 9th annual children’s book drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Here’s something to smile about: ice cream and story time!

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor hosted their annual children’s book drive Tuesday. They invited a few friends to show just how fun reading can be.

Maine author Jennifer Jacobson was among the guest readers.

“It’s just so great to spend time with kids, and celebrating books, and reading to them, and getting to hear their ideas. Just an author’s dream day,” said Jacobson.

This was Jacobson’s second year participating and she came well prepared.

“I brought my newest, ‘Oh, Chickadee!’ which is about the Maine state bird. It was so much fun to read and lots of curiosity,” Jacobson said.

Kids could grab a treat from the Darling’s Ice Cream Truck and sit down for a read-a-long.

“Reading can obviously spread joy and comfort, but it’s also a lifelong skill that you’re going to need,” said Mary Marin Taylor, executive director, Literacy Volunteers of Bangor.

Literacy Volunteers will now be hard at work throughout the year getting these donated books back into the community.

“For example, this summer we’re doing some summer lunch series where we’re going to dovetail the lunch series at different communities with book giveaways as well,” Taylor said.

The book drive wouldn’t be possible without a third sponsor, The Briar Patch. Despite facing a series of recent challenges, at least for today, this story has a happy ending.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year,” said Gibran Graham, owner, The Briar Patch. “Just to see the community come out in support literacy and reading is fantastic. We have such wonderful partners with Literacy Volunteers, with Darling’s. It’s great to have this happen every year. And it’s been a really hard year for the store, between my stroke and the flood that we had a couple weeks ago in the store. To still be able to do this just as great.”

If you couldn’t make Tuesday’s event, you can still participate in the book drive.Just bring any new or gently used books to Darling’s locations in Bangor or Brewer all month long.

If you’d like to connect with Literacy Volunteers, visit their website, Facebook page, or call 947-8451.

